Facebook Has Launched A Lame New Jobs App

Photo: bgottsab via flickr

Facebook has launched a so-called “social jobs app.”In theory that sounds like something that should threaten LinkedIn, which does a big business off of recruiting.



In reality, LinkedIn has absolutely nothing to worry about it, and any investor thinking about selling LinkedIn based on this news should take a second to examine the product Facebook actually launched.

It’s really more of a job search engine, displaying openings already listed on sites like Monster.com and BranchOut. And the search engine is buggy at best: A search limited to San Francisco displayed jobs in India.

So this isn’t a serious entry into the recruiting business.

LinkedIn’s recruiting business also has very little to do with job listings, which is all this app provides. Recruiters use LinkedIn’s database to find candidates who aren’t actively searching for new jobs.

If Facebook wanted to get into the classified-advertising business, it certainly could. But it has denied working on its own listings product. And this offering, which searches listings on other sites and allows users to share them with their friends, poses no threat to LinkedIn or Craigslist.

Here’s what the search interface looks like:

Photo: Facebook

And here’s an example of the app’s buggy search results:

Photo: Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.