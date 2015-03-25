Facebook just rolled out a new, nostalgic feature that lets you look back at your old posts on this day

Facebook Facebook’s On This Day feature.

Facebook just introduced a new feature that lets you look back on posts you shared and were tagged in on this day one year ago, two years ago, and so forth.

Fittingly, the feature is called On This Day. Only you can see your On This Day feature.

On This Day appears to rival Timehop, the New York-based startup that lets you connect your social media accounts and shows you what happened on this day in history, according to what you posted on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, Foursquare, and more.

“To see your On This Day page, you can click on the On This Day bookmark, search for ‘On This Day,’ or visit facebook.com/onthisday. You might also see a story in your News Feed,” product manager Jonathan Gheller said in an announcement today.

You’ll be able to sign up for notifications from On This Day. Don’t like what you see? You can delete old posts from within the feature, or choose to share old posts with your Facebook friends.

Gheller said in his announcement that Facebook has been testing On This Day (so if you’ve seen it pop up while browsing Facebook, that’s why), but now will roll it out on both mobile and desktop worldwide.

