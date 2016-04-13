Here's how Facebook wants to make it easier for you to communicate with businesses

People are now exchanging more than 60 billion messages a day through Facebook’s two chat products, WhatsApp and Messenger.

That’s three times the number of traditional SMS text messages sent per day, Mark Zuckerberg said on stage at the company’s F8 developers conference on Tuesday.

Businesses are about to get a bigger slice of that volume.

The company also announced its widely expected Messenger Platform to help businesses build intelligent chatbots to let companies and users communicate in Messenger.

Facebook’s thesis is that some people hate talking on the phone and would rather do something — buy a shirt, order an Uber, make a dinner reservation, check their flight status — within a chat interface.

“You’ll never have to call 1-800-Flowers to reach 1-800-Flowers again,” Zuckerberg said on stage.

Messenger currently has 900 million users around the world.

“You’re going to be able to build your bot for Messenger starting this afternoon,” Facebook Messenger chief David Marcus later said on stage.

