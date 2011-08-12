Facebook Launches Insights for Credits

Facebook has just released Insights for Credits to show app creators an overview of user spend, charge backs, and refunds.



I predict that now with Insights for Credits available to all developers we will be seeing an increased level of innovation when it comes to transactional experiences on Facebook. More developers will be willing to enter the space and start experimenting with Facebook Credits. More competition = quicker innovation.

