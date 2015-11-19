Facebook wants to be the place where you make your next donation to charity

Facebook has started experimenting with a new way to let nonprofits hold fundraising campaigns on the social network.

The idea is to make it easier for people to donate to charities without leaving Facebook. Nonprofits can now create project or theme-based fundraising campaigns with set donation goals. Users will be able to send money in just a few taps, provided they have already stored their card information on Facebook.

Facebook’s also rolling out a shiny new “Donate” button that can be added to both pages and posts, so people can donate without even leaving their News Feed.

Here’s how a campaign would look (Facebook partnered with 37 nonprofits for launch, including the World Wildlife Fund):

And on mobile:

“We hope these features help nonprofits reach new supporters, engage their community and get the valuable funding they need to continue their good work,” writes Naomi Gleit, who leads Facebook’s small social-good team.

Facebook first launched an iteration of the donate tool last year, when it started allowing users to give money to charities after natural disasters, like the Nepalese earth quake.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made it clear that finding ways to let people use Facebook for social good is important to him.

In a recent interview with Fast Company, he said that tools like “Safety Check,” which the company activated after the Paris attacks to allow people in the area to mark themselves as safe, or donate buttons “maybe only can happen on Facebook, or can happen uniquely well on Facebook.”

