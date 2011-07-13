Facebook Launches Free Mobile Phone App

Facebook today introduced the “Facebook for Every Phone” app that will allow many mobile phone users to access the social network for free.



The app is available on more than 2,500 phones. Facebook is enticing users by paying for unlimited data for the first 90 days. The app can be downloaded from a mobile browser by visiting http://m.facebook.com or http://d.facebook.com/install.



