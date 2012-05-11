Now Facebook Has A Dropbox Wannabe

Photo: Facebook Newsroom

Facebook is rolling out a new file-sharing service in the coming days that will be built into all Facebook Groups, Mashable reports.The service, which launched for a select few accounts on Thursday, will let users upload most files (though not music) up to 25 MB from the Group page to be shared with other members of the group, according to Mashable.



With this new collaborative feature, Facebook becomes the latest company to step into Dropbox territory, though unlike Dropbox, Facebook’s service is not a standalone application. Still, the fact that Facebook’s users will soon be able to share files with each other quickly without having to sign up for a separate account could cut into some of the incentive for using Dropbox.

We’ve reached out to Facebook for confirmation. We’ll update when we hear back.

UPDATE: Facebook confirmed to Business Insider that the file sharing service is currently available to a “small percentage” of groups and will roll out to all groups soon.

