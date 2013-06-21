Instagram's Amazing New Cinema Feature Will 'Change Everything' About Video

Kevin Systrom, founder of Instagram

Today Facebook announced video for Instagram.



One of the coolest features that accompanies Video is called Cinema.

To create Cinema, Instagram teamed up with video scientists and created a way to make wobbly videos smooth, like you’re shooting with a tripod. It turns videos already stored on iPhones and stabilizes them. It’s not yet available on Androids although the general video feature is.

“This changes everything,” Systrom said as he showed before and after clips.

Instagram also announced 13 filters for Instagram video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.