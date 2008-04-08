Facebook Chat: Most Of You Will Have To Wait

Facebook launched chat on a select few networks this weekend. According to comments on TechCrunch, it looks like it’s mainly launched in certain college networks, including the Ivys (surprise surprise). Inside Facebook has a lengthy review of the application. Here are some highlights:



It integrates well with Facebook: The chat bar sits at the bottom of the page and travels with you as long as you’re on the site. And you can pop-out chats if it gets too crowded.

It includes other aspects of Facebook: If you’re chatting with somebody and they do something to your profile (tag you in a picture etc.), the chat window gives you a mini-feed notification of it.

You can chat with all your friends, but you can’t chat with anybody else.

Fairly good reviews from bloggers who’ve had a chance to play with it: But the real question, and one that’s been asked since Facebook announced the chat, is whether people will accept another chat program into their lives. Alternative version of the same question: Does FB chat mean AOL (TWX) is now truly screwed?

Chat image from Inside Facebook

