Facebook just made it easier for publishers and influencers to make money

Facebook Intel branded content posted to Lady Gaga’s Facebook page.

Facebook just launched a new tool that should make it easier for publishers, video creators, and influencers to make money from branded content.

Branded content is the type of advertising that sees brands pay for placement or a mention in the natural style of a post, image, or video.

A beauty brand might pay YouTube star Zoella to give herself a makeover using their products in her next video, for example.

On Friday, Facebook updated its branded content policy to allow its verified Pages — typically those of big media companies, celebrities, and influencers — to be able to post branded content on their pages.

That includes all types of content — from text and photos, through to 360 videos and live videos.

Facebook is also rolling out a new tool that helps publishers “tag” the brand paying for the content, as you can see in the Lady Gaga collaboration with Intel above-right.

The tag makes it easier for consumers to acknowledge the placement has been paid for. It also gives marketers access to analytics about how the campaign is performing and offers extra options in order to boost or share the post.

The policy prohibits content that is overly-promotional — like pre-roll ads and watermarks or getting an influencer to change their profile picture to prominently display an advertiser’s products. However, the content itself can contain product placement and a sponsor’s logo.

As with branded content and native advertising rules elsewhere on the web, the page owner must clearly disclose the content has been paid-for by the advertiser.

Facebook doesn’t take a cut from any of the revenue earned from the sponsored content posted to publishers’ pages and it’s down to each individual page owner to conduct the direct sales process.

However, Facebook will be hoping that by making it easier for publishers, video creators, and influencers to grow their branded content revenue on its platform, they will be more encouraged to keep posting there — rather than, or in addition to YouTube or Snapchat, for example — and include their Facebook audience in their pitches to advertisers.

Equally, Facebook will hope marketers will be encouraged to keep Facebook front of mind when they are working on their branded content strategies with publishers and influencers.

American Express was one of the early marketers involved in the beta test of the new Facebook branded content program.

In an emailed statement, American Express vice president of experiential marketing and partnerships, Deb Curtis, said: “We’re excited to be an early partner of Facebook as they roll out this new capability. Amex has a long-standing history of exciting partnerships and creating high-quality, relevant content — and with this update, there’s a great opportunity to extend the access to and impact of that content to more Card Members, fans and beyond on Facebook.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.