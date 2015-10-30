Facebook launches new 'slideshow' ads to bring a video-like experience to emerging markets

Facebook is launching a new ad format called “Slideshows” aimed at adapting video ads to emerging markets where slower, 2G internet connections are common.

The idea is to make it easier for small businesses with no video expertise to create engaging experiences that will work well even when people have spotty internet connections.

As the name would suggest, these ads won’t be videos, per say, but slideshows of different pictures with text layered on top.

At this point, advertisers can’t add sound, but Facebook says to “stay tuned” for more to come.

