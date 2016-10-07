For the first time, Facebook says laptops can now run the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset

Facebook announced on Thursday that it will offer Oculus-ready laptops that guarantee smooth performance with the Oculus Rift VR headset.

The companies partnering with Oculus and Facebook for Oculus-ready laptops include Asus, Alienware, Lenovo, and Aorus.

Oculus didn’t specify how much these laptops would cost, but a quick search on Amazon shows they could be extremely pricey. The Oculus-ready Asus ROG G752VM, for example, costs $1,795. The Rift headset itself costs $600. That’s somewhat surprising considering the new Timewarp and Spacewarp technologies that Oculus announced, which dramatically reduce the recommended processing power needed by the Oculus Rift.

Of course, we’ll have to see what other options the other companies will offer to make any firm judgments on the pricing for Oculus-ready laptops.

