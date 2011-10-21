Facebook, labour Department Join Forces To Create Jobs Page

Millions of unemployed workers should ‘like’ this news: The labour Department announced today that it’s partnering with Facebook to help Americans “land good jobs,” Jim Puzzanghera reports in the L.A. Times.



At a Washington news conference, labour Secretary Hilda Solis announced The Social Jobs Partnership, a Facebook-hosted page that will aggregate various job services and placement sites to “help Americans land good jobs.”

“Think of this as a free, online job fair that can be accessed seven days a week, day or night,” Marne Levine, Facebook’s global policy vice president, added. “Our labour market is changing, and so should the tools that are used to find these jobs.”

With more Americans desperate for a job and unsure of how to go about it without losing the offer or making other missteps, the service can’t come soon enough.

Employers and even college recruiters increasingly rely on Facebook and other social networking sites like LinkedIn to find talent. According to the Jobvite Social Recruiting Survey, LinkedIn helps with 73% of the hires, while Facebook accounts for 20%, and Twitter 7%.

Facebook alone spearheads 24% of all social job referrals for national companies like Zappos, Yelp, and Starbucks.

Will you use Facebook’s job page site to find your next gig? What features would you like to see?

Click here to see nine college majors that will actually get you a job after graduation>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.