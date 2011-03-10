Check Out This Custom Made Keyboard For Lazy Facebook Stalkers

A website called SocialKeyboards.com actually built a dedicated keyboard for Facebook surfing and stalking.



The keyboard, called the “Social Network Access Keyboard” (SNAK), is basically a regular computer keyboard with buttons on the left and right that takes you to certain pages on Facebook (i.e., the news feed page, photos, etc.).

Is this little contraption worth its $30 selling price? Watch the video and tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

