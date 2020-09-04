Facebook said it removed en event encouraging violence against protesters in Kenosha, but it was actually removed by the event's own organisers, according to a new report

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook came under fire last week after site moderators did not remove the Facebook page of a militia group that encouraged violence against protesters, despite being reported hundreds of times.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last week that Facebook ultimately did remove the page, but that the removal came too late because moderators hadn’t been adequately trained on Facebook’s new policies against militia groups.

“Counter protest? Nah. I fully plan to kill looters and rioters tonight,” one person wrote on the event page.

But Facebook didn’t remove the page, according to a new BuzzFeed News report – rather, the group’s own moderators took it down after two protesters were shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Facebook has been on the defensive for the past week over its handling of an event calling for members of a group to arm themselves and attack people protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake. CEO Mark Zuckerberg ultimately apologised for failing to remove the event sooner, saying Facebook took down the event and page that posted it after two protesters were shot and killed in Kenosha.

But according to a new BuzzFeed News report, Facebook didn’t take down the event at all â€” rather, the event was deleted by the organisers of the Kenosha Guard page themselves after the protesters were killed.

That revelation contradicts Zuckerberg’s remarks to Facebook staff, which were made public last week. At the time, Zuckerberg said Facebook should have removed the Kenosha Guard event sooner but failed to do so due to an “operational mistake.”

The Kenosha Guard event, titled “Armed Citizens to Protect our Lives and Property,” received hundreds of RSVPs by the night of Tuesday, Aug. 25 when its gathering was scheduled to occur. The event was reported by users at least 455 times, according to BuzzFeed News, but Facebook moderators allowed it to stay up.

That night, two protesters were shot and killed in Kenosha, and 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was later charged with the shootings. While Rittenhouse is not believed to be affiliated with the Kenosha Guard, the group deleted the Facebook event on Wednesday. Later the same day, Facebook deleted the Kenosha Guard page after The Verge reported on its existence in light of the shootings.

The event itself included posts from organisers and members’ comments that explicitly called for violence against protesters, according to screenshots published by BuzzFeed News.

“Counter protest? Nah. I fully plan to kill looters and rioters tonight,” one person wrote on the event page. “I have my suppressor on my AR [rifle], these fools won’t even know what hit them.”

A Facebook spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. The company told BuzzFeed that its prior statements that it had removed the event page were an “error,” adding that Facebook did subsequently remove the Kenosha Guard group that had created the event.

The saga reveals Facebook’s struggles enforcing policies meant to curb hate speech and calls for violence. The company recently announced new measures that will purportedly ban groups that “organise violence,” but critics say Facebook has been too slow to act, noting that extremist groups have recruited millions of members on its platform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.