Facebook, Keira Knightly rumours Heat Up For Foursquare, Dennis Crowley

Photo: AP

Facebook is in “serious” talks with Foursquare about an acquisition or an investment, Kara Swisher reports.In the meantime, Foursquare has decided to walk away, for now, from investment offers from firms like Khosla Ventures and Accel Partners.



The startup needs cash, though, so it’s taking a smaller “bridge” investment from its original investors, Union Square Ventures and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures.

After Facebook failed to announce a much anticipated Foursquare-killer at its developer conference earlier this year, we wondered: Did Facebook Skip Announcing A Foursquare-Killer Because It’s Talking To Foursquare?

Then, a couple weeks ago, we heard from a source who spotted Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg chatting in New York’s Union Square.

Reached to comment on the rumour, Dennis responded: “What about the one with me canoodling w/ Keira Knightly at Summit Bar? Did that one make the rounds yet?”

Thing is, it actually makes tons of sense for Foursquare to fold into Facebook. The relationship Facebook users have with each other – real-life friendships – are very similar to the ones Foursquare users have.

Consider also:

One source close to Foursquare’s fundraising tells us: “It’s obvious what’s going on here. Dennis is going to sell to someone he admires.”

Dennis “checked-in” at Facebook during a recent visit to the Valley.

Everyone knows Foursquare will listen to offers because it listened to Yahoo’s. Who wouldn’t rather go to Facebook than Yahoo?

There were some rumours that Facebook kicked the tires on Foursquare rival Gowalla a couple months ago.

Facebook tried to buy Twitter in 2008 with $100 million in stock and $100 million in cash. Twitter said no, in part, because it wanted more cash. Facebook didn’t have it then. Thanks to strong revenues and a big investment from Russian firm DST, Facebook now has that cash.

Foursquare would grow like crazy if Facebook plugged it into the News Feed.

Facebook could make a lot of money selling loyalty coupons to local restaurants through Foursquare.

According to The Facebook Effect, Mark Zuckerberg has admired Dennis Crowley since his Dodgeball days.

At our conference in May, Dennis said his goal right now is to find a way to make sure Foursquare the product can live on and be used by as many people as possible.

Given all that, we have one question for Dennis.

How’s Keira?

