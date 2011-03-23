Facebook KEEPS GOING HIGHER, More Gains In Latest SharesPost Auction

The action in Facebook stock on SharesPost doesn’t seem to be slowing down. The last auction closed only a few weeks ago, with a final clearing price of $33 a share. Another closed auction was announced yesterday, according to a statement from SharesPost … and the price has gone up again.



A final clearing price of $34 was reached, according to the SharesPost statement. As a result, the transaction was worth $3.4 million, a deal size increase of close to 30 per cent over the last auction. The number of shares auctioned was up 25 per cent. The mid-March SharesPost sale closed at $33 a share for 80,000 shares.

Relative to the $27.60 clearing price set at a SharesPost auction in January, it represents valuation gain of 23 per cent so far this year.

