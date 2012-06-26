Facebook Decides Against Turning Itself Into 'Girls Nearby Me'*

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

UPDATE: Facebook killed the Find Friends Nearby feature the same day it was discovered. We guess it was even too creepy for the social network. See the statement here.

Original: Facebook is slowly rolling out a new feature across mobile called, “Find Friends Nearby.”



Don’t worry, as far as we can tell this doesn’t automatically share your actual location.

Find Friends Nearby allows you to “meet” people who are around you and have the page open at the same time as you do.

The Find Friends Nearby feature is different from Apple’s Find My Friends because users’ locations are not revealed. Instead, you see just a list of people who are nearby and using the feature.

Here’s a look at how it works.

