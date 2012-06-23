Facebook Just Poached Another Apple Employee

Photo: Facebook

Facebook just poached another employee from Apple.Facebook has hired away Apple’s UI design manager Chris Weeldreyer to be its new product design manager, according to Inside Facebook via 9to5mac.



Weeldreyer had worked as a design manager at Apple for 8 years, where he played a role in the development of iWeb. He started at Facebook on June 18.

Facebook has been on a tear hiring away employees from Apple. A New York Times piece last month noted that Facebook has been staffing up with Apple engineers to work on a new phone.

