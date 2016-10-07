Facebook just offered a glimpse at its future in VR

On stage at Oculus Connect 3, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the world on a tour of how Facebook will work in virtual reality.
Facebook owns Oculus, so they have invested loads of time and money into the emerging technology, and now they have something to show for it. Here’s how it’s going to work:
Zuckerberg put on the Oculus Rift helmet on stage and showed us virtual avatars of his co-workers, Lucy and Michael. Users will have a great deal of customisation over how their virtual avatars look.
After deciding that the stage environment was too boring for the demo, the trio decided to head to the bottom of the ocean. Who doesn't want to hang out with friends while surrounded by sharks?
They then moved to Mars. This trip to the red planet didn't cost anyone billions of dollars or result in any untimely deaths.
Finally, they settled on Zuckerberg's office in Facebook's headquarters. This is just a bit more appropriate for a work meeting.
You can do a variety of different activities with your friends in Facebook VR, from playing cards...
Mark, Priscilla and Beast took a 'modern' family selfie from within VR, which Mark shared on his Facebook feed with ease.
