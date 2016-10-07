Facebook just offered a glimpse at its future in VR

On stage at Oculus Connect 3, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the world on a tour of how Facebook will work in virtual reality.

Facebook owns Oculus, so they have invested loads of time and money into the emerging technology, and now they have something to show for it. Here’s how it’s going to work:

Zuckerberg put on the Oculus Rift helmet on stage and showed us virtual avatars of his co-workers, Lucy and Michael. Users will have a great deal of customisation over how their virtual avatars look. Facebook Zuckerberg himself looks like a young Justin Timberlake, which he joked about on-stage. Facebook After deciding that the stage environment was too boring for the demo, the trio decided to head to the bottom of the ocean. Who doesn't want to hang out with friends while surrounded by sharks? Facebook They then moved to Mars. This trip to the red planet didn't cost anyone billions of dollars or result in any untimely deaths. Facebook Finally, they settled on Zuckerberg's office in Facebook's headquarters. This is just a bit more appropriate for a work meeting. Facebook You can do a variety of different activities with your friends in Facebook VR, from playing cards... Facebook ...to playing chess. Twitch/Oculus VR They then moved to a VR version of Zuckerberg's home, where they checked in on his dog, Beast. Facebook Zuckerberg showed off video calls from within VR by calling Priscilla Chan, his wife. Twitch/Oculus VR Mark, Priscilla and Beast took a 'modern' family selfie from within VR, which Mark shared on his Facebook feed with ease. Twitch/Oculus VR Facebook's future in VR look like is has tons of potential, but Zuckerberg didn't say anything about when this will be available to the general public. Twitch/Oculus VR

