Facebook Just Hired George Hotz, The Famous PlayStation Hacker Sued By Sony

George Hotz, the hacker behind the first iPhone unlock in 2007, and the guy Anonymous claimed to be defending when they attacked Sony, just got hired by Facebook as a software engineer, the iPhone Download Blog reports.UPDATE: It’s confirmed.



Apparently, he’s been working for Facebook since May 9. Add one more notch to our list of hackers hired by big tech companies.

Hotz gained notoriety as an iPhone hacker, the first one to crack Apple’s carrier-locking scheme, enabling users to use iPhones on any GSM carrier.

He also released the first software jailbreak for Apple’s iPhone 3GS in 2008.

More recently, Hotz posted instructions on his website for how to install third party software on your Playstation 3. Sony saw the post and took him to court over it. Tensions escalated when Hotz allegedly fled the country, but it turned out he was just on vacation.

In April, Hotz and Sony reached a settlement, but this didn’t stop international hacker group Anonymous from wreaking havoc on Sony and taking down the Playstation Network.

Anonymous claimed to have launched the barrage of hacks on Sony in defence of George Hotz. The trouble Anonymous created is estimated to have caused Sony around $24 billion in damages.

Hotz condemned the acts of Anonymous, saying that there’s a very obvious line between recreational hacking and causing serious harm to others.

(International Business Times via iPhone Download Blog)

