Facebook Just Hired A Bloomberg Journalist To Be Its Managing Editor

In what could be a sign of things to come, Facebook has hired Dan Fletcher, former social media director at Bloomberg, to be its managing editor.Both Fletcher and sources at Facebook confirmed that Fletcher will make the move, but weren’t ready yet to discuss what his responsibilities will be at Facebook.



Another source tells us that Facebook could be looking at LinkedIn’s LinkedIn Today as a possible model.

Fletcher graduated from Northwestern University in 2009, where he majored in journalism. Prior to Bloomberg, he worked as special projects editor at Time.

