Facebook Wins $711 Million From Spammer

Spam Facebook at your own peril.

Facebook sued “The Spam King” for assessing their users’ accounts to send fake posts and messages, and a judge said yesterday that man owes Facebook $711.2 million.

The judge also referred The Spam King, more formally known as Sanford Wallace, to the U.S. Attorney’s office for prosecution for contempt of court, an AP report says.

Though $711 million probably sounds like good money to even the wealthy Facebook, they do not expect Wallace, who did not show up for court, to show up with a check, either.

“While we don’t expect to receive the vast majority of the award, we hope that this will act as a continued deterrent,” Facebook said on its blog.

This is not the first time Wallace has been on the wrong end of an enormous judgment. MySpace was awarded $230 million from Wallace and his partner in a suit also brought under federal anti-spam law, the Wall Street Journal says.

This is not Facebook’s biggest anti-spam win. The WSJ notes Facebook won an $873 million judgment a year ago against a spammer who “bombarded users with sexually explicit spam messages.”

