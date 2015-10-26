Facebook just got 100,000 users for Facebook at Work

Facebook has signed up the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for Facebook at Work, its biggest client yet for the professional version of their platform.

The deal will see 30,000 RBS workers using the platform by March next year, with the entire 100,000-strong RBS workforce set to join by 2016, according to TechCrunch.

Facebook has been working on Facebook at Work for almost a year now, to compete with other business platforms such as Slack and even LinkedIn.

The service is still very rudimentary, without the ability to link external applications or services. Instead, users can friend and follow their co-workers, message each other, join groups, and make voice and video calls.

“We’re still in beta but we do plan to monetize, based around a freemium business model,” said Julien Codorniou, Facebook’s London-based director of global partform partnerships in an interview with Techcrunch.

“We are also building sales and marketing teams for Facebook at Work across the globe right now,” said Codorniou.

The RBS had been one of the companies using the pilot version of Facebook at work.

“The pilot we’ve been running demonstrated we were ready for more,” said Simon McNamara, Chief Administrative Officer at the Royal Bank of Scotland. “The adoption rate was a phenomenal 90%.”

Read more at Techcrunch.

