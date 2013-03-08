Facebook Just Found A Way To Get You To Spend Even More Time On It

Photo: Jolie Odell

Facebook just unveiled a major redesign to its News Feed. It features bigger photos and videos, and the desktop version now has the same navigation as the mobile versions. But more importantly, it now has a bunch of new feeds for games, music, sports, photos, events, and news.



While announcing the new design, Facebook product chief Chris Cox hinted at the true purpose of the redesign: getting people to spend more time on Facebook.

While the mobile version is geared toward shorter sessions, the desktop version will support much longer sessions, Cox said.

Already, the average Facebook user spends almost seven hours each month on the site, according to a recent Morrison and Foerster report.

The new feed is rolling out today for the Web, while mobile support will come in the next few weeks. You can sign up for access here.

