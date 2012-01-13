Facebook Just Fired A Cannonball At One Of New York's Hottest Startups

Photo: Facebook

Facebook just launched the “listen with” feature — which will let you DJ music with friends in a Facebook chat.DJ music? Online? With friends? That should sound familiar, because it’s what Turntable.fm does. It’s a separate application with its own social features, but it’s designed to be a group listening experience.



Here’s how it works: you find a friend on your buddy list and click their name, and if they are listening to music you can listen along with them. It launches through whatever music service your friend is using — which is likely Spotify, if it’s on Facebook.

Here’s what Facebook had to say in its blog post:

You can listen to the same song, at the exact same time—so when your favourite vocal part comes in you can experience it together, just like when you’re jamming out at a performance or dance club.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.