Everyone's Blaming Facebook For An IPO Drought We Haven't Seen In 37 Years

Eddy Elfenbein just pointed us to some stunning IPO statistics.We’ve seen no IPOs in June so far, reports MarketWatch. If we end up getting no IPOs this month, it will be the first June without an IPO in at least 37 years.



“Dealogic said its researchers went back as far as 1975 and couldn’t find any year with no IPOs in June,” wrote MarketWatch’s Lynn Cowan.

And the prospects for the balance of the month aren’t promising.

Since Facebook’s May 18 offering, 14 IPOs have been shelved.

There are also no IPO roadshows in progress.

Sure, there have been worse IPOs than Facebook in history. But none were as hyped. And the controversy in the wake of its IPO disaster is the type of publicity that no young company wants to deal with.

