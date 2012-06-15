Facebook Judge All But Dismisses Zuckerberg Lawsuit

The judge in the Facebook case all but put a fork in the lawsuit today, when he told the Winklevoss twins to go find “proof” that Mark Zuckerberg had broken a contract when he stole their idea.



“Dorm room chit-chat does not make a contract,” the Judge reportedly noted, before sending the brothers packing.

The Winklevosses and co-plaintiff have two weeks to find evidence of a contract, or the lawsuit will be dismissed. And because if the Winklevosses and co-plaintiff had evidence of a contract, they would already have submitted it in their filing motions, we can conclude that the lawsuit is pretty much done. Telegraph. Photo: Reuters

Mark, can you lend us some money to pay our legal fees?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.