Glassdoor: Facebook Isn't One Of The Greatest Tech Places To Work Anymore

Photo: Dylan Love

Glassdoor has released an updated version of its list detailing top 25 companies whose employees achieve an even work-life balance.12 tech companies were present on the list but noticeably absent was social networking giant, Facebook.



Facebook was number 7 on the list in 2011, but this year Facebook employee’s largest complaint was working long hours.

Glassdoor based the ratings on 385,000 company reviews given over the past year by employees.

CNET says, the goal of this list was to look for companies that don’t keep their employees chained to their desks or laptops 24/7. Other benefits taken into consideration were, employers who offered flexible schedules, working from home, free food, and a gym at work.

Other tech companies on the list included Agilent Technologies at number two, SAS Institute at three, and CareerBuilder at number four.

Check out the full list over at GlassDoor.

Don’t Miss: A Facebook Engineer Reveals How To Get A Job At The Most Popular Social Network>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.