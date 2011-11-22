Facebook Is Working On A Phone With The Code Name 'Buffy'

Buffy, the vampire slayer

Facebook is working on a phone, and its code-name is Buffy, Liz Gannes and Ina Fried at All Things D reports.The project is being led by CTO Bret Taylor, and the Facebook mobile OS is based on Android. The hardware for the phone is being built by HTC.



We’ve previously heard a lot of these details, but Gannes and Fried promise more details to come. (This is the first in a series of posts.)

An actual Facebook phone is still 12-18 months away from being real, they say. But, it’s real and it’s on its way.

Watch out Apple, Google?

