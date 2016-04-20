Facebook is thinking about letting its users tip each other

It’s the slacker’s dream: Make money off your random Facebook posts.

And now Facebook is considering making it a reality.

The Verge has seen a survey shown by Facebook to some users outlining a number of possibilities for monetisation on the platform. It asks users what they think about a number of as-yet unavailable options for “promoting your cause or earning money using your personal presence on Facebook.”

These include branded content, a “sponsor marketplace,” a call to action button — and, most interestingly, a “tip jar.”

Making money through social media platforms isn’t unheard of. YouTube allows popular users like Zoella to earn £50,000 a month through its revenue sharing model and brands are offering Instagram users money if they agree to partner with them.

Other companies such as Sweden’s Flattr — backed by Passion Capital investor Eileen Burbidge — have built their own micro-payment platforms that help “creators” get paid for their digital content.

