Facebook Is Thinking About Adding A 'Dislike' Button

Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that Facebook was thinking about adding a “dislike” button to its site.

“We’re thinking about it,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s an interesting question.”

Zuckerberg said he didn’t want a dislike button to become a way for users to be shame others on the site.

The Facebook CEO said a dislike button would make sense for instances when users wanted to express themselves but didn’t feel comfortable using the like button.

As an example, Zuckerberg said a dislike button might help users express themselves on a post about a sad event in someone’s life.

“You can always just comment,” he said.

Even though Facebook higher-ups are definitely having conversations about a “dislike” button, you shouldn’t expect anything right away on your news feed.

“We don’t have anything that’s coming soon,” Zuckerberg said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.