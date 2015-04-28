Why Facebook is the best company to work for in America

Daniel Goodman/Business Insider One of the many perks for those who work at Facebook.

Facebook is known for its cool perks, impressive salaries, and great corporate culture.

So it’s no surprise that it topped Business Insider’s 2015 list of the 50 Best Companies To Work For In America, based on exclusive data from PayScale.

This year, the social-networking site edged out Google (ranked No. 2) and Celgene (No. 6), the biopharmaceutical company that held the No. 1 spot in 2013 and 2014.

Since Mark Zuckerberg launched the site as a 19-year-old Harvard sophomore in 2004, Facebook has emerged as the world’s largest social network, shaping how we socialise, communicate, and get our news.

It has over a billion active users, 10,082 employees, and a cutting-edge workspace in Menlo Park, California, among several other US-based and international offices.

Facebook has long been known for its innovation and creativity, and its office headquarters are no exception.

Employee autonomy is key — “We don’t have rules,” the Facebook careers page reads — and employees are encouraged to take ownership over their spaces. In fact, much of the artwork lining the office walls is produced by company employees.

Robert Johnson for Business Insider Many of the designs adorning office walls were created by Facebook employees.

In the same way that Facebook connects people from all over the world — its mission is to “give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected” — the leaders at the company work hard to connect their employees.

Every Friday, Zuckerberg hosts a Q&A to update his team and address questions and concerns.

“It’s an important part of Facebook’s culture,” Zuckerberg has said of the tradition. “People ask thoughtful questions about why our company is going in certain directions, what I think about things happening in the world, and how we can continue improving our services for everyone. I learn a lot from these Q&As, and the questions people ask help us build better services.”

Thanks to these kinds of rituals, PayScale reports that 81% of Facebook employees find their jobs to be meaningful.

Another distinguishing feature of the company are its unrivalled perks. Facebook has set the bar high, offering gourmet food courts, an open climbing wall, on-site doctors and chiropractors, laundry and dry-cleaning services, bikes to commute around campus, and four months of paid parental leave (plus $US4,000 in baby cash).

The idea is to remove stress from employees’ daily lives so employees can thrive while at work. The masterminds at Facebook clearly unlocked a winning formula — PayScale found that 93% of employees are highly satisfied with their work.

Facebook also attracts and keeps talent with its competitive salaries. According to PayScale, the median salary of experienced workers is $US135,000, and even interns can earn a whopping $US6,000 to $US7,000 a month.

The social-networking site knows how to take care of its employees, and its emphasis on establishing a high-quality work environment makes it the best company to work for in America.

