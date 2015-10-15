Facebook is preparing to launch a news app that can fill up your notifications with news

The Awl The Notify app from Facebook lets you check, and un-check, the notifications you want from publishers.

Facebook could be about to take over your phone’s notifications with a new app called Notify, The Awl reports.

Notify is a real-time news app that lets users subscribe to various publications — known as “stations” — for which they will receive notifications for new stories. This is similar to news apps like Nuzzel, which uses Twitter to judge the heat surrounding a story.

The list of publishers that are participating in the app is currently is unknown beyond those pictured in the screenshot, which includes BuzzFeed and The Huffington Post.

Facebook has become a formidable force in the publishing world, often driving large amounts of traffic for news sites. Occasionally, Facebook tweaks the algorithm that directs its users towards outside websites killing off “viral” news outlets and promoting others.

Publishers have often found it hard to build out their own platforms in mobile apps, preferring to use the mobile web instead. Facebook has made it easier to find stories and is reaping the rewards in the process.

Notify may, according to The Awl, launch before the end of October.

