Facebook Is Testing A New Revenue Stream In The Netherlands And Israel

Now you can buy tickets to rave on Facebook.

Photo: Gawker

Facebook is testing a number of new revenue-generating features. It recently dabbled with gifting, paid messaging, and now it’s diving into ticketing.Users in the Netherlands and Israel are seeing a “buy tickets” button on event pages and in their news feeds. Hosts have the option to charge event-goers a set amount per ticket. Currently, Facebook is sending attendees to third-party sites (Ticketmaster and Eventim) to complete transactions. All Facebook was first to report the ticketing feature, and The Next Web confirmed it.



Facebook’s “Buy Tickets” feature sounds a lot like Eventbrite, a company that’s worth a few hundred million dollars. Eventbrite lets anyone create an event and collect RSVPs or money from attendees, whether they’re throwing a New Years bash for friends or hosting a major business conference.

Here’s what users are seeing in their feeds and on event pages. Here’s a link to one of the events in Israel where a “Buy Tickets” button has been implemented. The testing could be more widespread than just those two countries, but other tests haven’t been confirmed.

Photo: Facebook via The Next Web

Photo: Facebook via The Next Web

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.