UPDATE: Facebook crashed again this morning, falling as much as 9 per cent in early trading.



It has since settled down to $31.90, a 6 per cent drop.



ORIGINAL POST: Down over 3 per cent pre-market!

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Watch Below: How Low Will The FB Stock Go?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.