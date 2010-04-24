Facebook Is Taking Over The Internet: Why Isn't Everybody Freaking Out?

Does Zuck scare you?

Photo: jolieodell

A reader writes us to say that he is alarmed by Facebook’s “Open Graph” plan to take over the entire Internet.Here’s the email. Don’t read it too close to bed time, though. (Nightmares!)



Hi Nick,

Are you guys spending much time delving into what FB is really doing here? I’ve noticed a couple articles, but lemme tell you — as someone that works in the social optimization space, it’s damn freaky. Go to one of the partner sites- Yelp, Pandora, ect, and see. Without you authenticating, Facebook shares your “social graph”- not just your data, but your friends as well. It allows you to opt out, but takes away the authentication step.

Let me say that again- Facebook, which has a tremendous amount of one’s personal data, is giving that out for free, without users OK’ing that. And this is not cookie sharing or anything- this is personal identifiable data- for you and your friends, with the goal being that FB over time constructs a whole map of your life, based upon the activities of you and your network. And again, this is done without your explicit consent.

Aren’t you just a little bit freaked by this?

[Redacted]

