Facebook Is Still Hugely Popular With Millennials

Facebook is still quite strong among millennials.

More than nine out of 10 U.S. residents aged 18 to 34 years old were active on the social network in November 2013, according to new comScore data.

Among those between 35 and 54, 85% used Facebook.

And nearly seven out of 10 of those 55 and older are now on the network.

Evidently, the presence of older users isn’t enough to keep younger users away.

Other social networks were also popular among millennials, but none came close to the ubiquity of Facebook. What is clear is that millennials tend to use a wider variety of social networks than other age groups.

Instagram ranks as the number two network among millennials, used by just fewer than half of 18- to 34-year-olds.

Twitter came in next at 39% penetration, followed by Tumblr and then Pinterest.

Twitter remains more popular than Instagram among those over age 34.

Pinterest and LinkedIn are the most evenly represented across age groups, particularly LinkedIn. Penetration across age groups on LinkedIn only varied by six percentage points. This is a reflection of the utility of LinkedIn for job seekers of any age.

Snapchat, which has gotten outsize press recently and is supposedly siphoning users away from Facebook, has now captured the attention of just 17% of 18- to 34-year-olds. Among older age groups, penetration is negligible.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

The data suggests that Facebook is not being hurt terribly by growth at these other social networks, at least in terms of penetration.

As we have argued before, Facebook remains the backbone of social networkers’ activity.

The data bears that out: Millennials spent more than three-quarters of their social networking time on Facebook, according to comScore. Facebook’s share of social network time-spend hovered around 90% for those 35 and older.

This fits with our thesis that social networking is not a zero-sum game. While activity on one network may cut into how much time users spend elsewhere at the margins, ultimately total social networking time is driving up. The average 18- to 34-year-old user spent 96 hours social networking in November, or more than three hours per day.

