Facebook Is Rolling Out Another Redesign

Facebook has started rolling out its latest redesign to a small number of users, TechCrunch reports.



Aspects of the new design have been tested over the past few months, but the version showing up now is apparently the final product, and will be released widely soon.

The new design moves many navigational elements now hidden away in tabs over to the left side bar.

Some pages have been thoroughly overhauled, particularly the photo albums page pictured here. This is a much cleaner design, and fits much more content on the screen.

Matthew Sanders has a gallery of screenshots up on his blog.

