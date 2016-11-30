Facebook is reportedly looking to muscle in on Apple's turf in Ireland

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the 2013 TechCrunch Disrupt conference.

Facebook is considering opening a new office in Cork, Ireland, according to the Irish Examiner.

The office in question is located in the centre of Cork City on the top floor of a new €50 million (£43 million) property built by local developer JCD (John Cleary Developments). The building is due to be finished in early 2017.

The report in the Examiner comes less than two months after Facebook acquired Cork VR startup InfiniLED through subsidiary company Oculus.

InfinLED has developed low-energy LED technology that has the potential to make VR headsets such as those made by Oculus lighter and more energy efficient.

It’s likely that those working on the InfiniLED team would move into the new office should Facebook move into it.

Facebook employs around 15,000 people worldwide, including 1,800 in an office in Dublin, according to The Irish Examiner. The company is also in the process of building a €200 million (£171 million) data centre in Clonee, Ireland.

JCD Facebook is reportedly looking at taking the top floor on the €50m Capitol retail and office complex.

Cork, situated about a three hour drive from Dublin, Ireland’s capital, is already home to Apple’s European headquarters, as well as offices belonging to other US tech giants like IBM and EMC.

Apple employs around 5,000 people across two main sites in Cork, with one in the city centre and the other on a campus just outside.

It’s possible that Facebook would compete with Apple and other tech companies in the city for talent.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

NOW WATCH: These size comparisons show the true scale of enormous things



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.