Facebook Is Planning To Blame Nasdaq For The Botched IPO [REPORT]

Photo: AP Images

Facebook is finally speaking up about the botched IPO, and it looks like the company is planning to point a finger at Nasdaq.The New York Times reports hearing from an inside source that Facebook is about to file a motion to consolidate all shareholder lawsuits against the company relating to the mishandled IPO.



As part of this filing, Facebook will also likely place “some blame” on Nasdaq for its handling of the IPO and offer a little more insight into just what happened on the stock’s first day of trading, the Times reports.

Nasdaq, for its part, has already come out and admitted that it messed up the Facebook IPO and plans to compensate some Facebook investors as a result.

Facebook’s filing could come as soon as Friday.

