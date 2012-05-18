Turbocharge How You Communicate With Customers Using Facebook

Facebook is pioneering the way brands and advertisers communicate with customers and “Sponsored Stories” is at its frontier. Since its introduction, Sponsored Stories has driven higher click-through and conversion rates than other ad forms, resulting in deeper engagement and downstream word of mouth.



For businesses, this means content, engagement, and analytics are now top priority.

How can you take advantage of Sponsored Stories? Download Clickable’s white paper to find out.

This white paper offers key insights on how to amplify engagement with Facebook’s new primary ad type. You’ll learn:

The differences between standard ads and Sponsored Stories

Using Sponsored Stories to create more opportunities for engagement

How to master brand pages and translate engagement metrics into real insight that you can act on

How to make the most of high click-through and conversion rates

