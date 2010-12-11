Facebook Is PBS, And That's Why The Big Ad Dollars Aren't Shifting Online

Photo: Business Insider

At our Ignition conference last week, Jack Wakshlag, chief of research for Turner networks, said Facebook’s audience is not that big when you put in the context of TV audiences.He says CBS’s average audience is five times the size of Facebook. If Facebook were a TV network, it would be PBS. And that’s why ad dollars have to yet to truly flow from TV to the web.



His statement caused an uproar of sorts, and after we posted about it he reached out to clarify what he meant.

He’s not backing down.

Here’s a micro interview we did over email:

SAI: Are you talking about the time spent on Facebook or the audience size of Facebook?

Jack Wakshlag: Actually, I am talking about the average number of US users of Facebook (number online) during any minute of the day vs CBS and PBS.

It’s about average audience size. Not something the online world touts. It is the biggest reason dollars don’t shift.

SAI: So, the average number of people watching CBS at noon is greater than average number of people on Facebook?

JW: During the average minute of the day CBS is 5x bigger. Some minutes the gap is bigger, others smaller.

SAI: Can you clarify what you mean by that’s why ad dollars don’t shift? Are you saying it’s because the audience is still too small for advertisers?

JW: 32 hours per week for per person TV vs. 20 minutes per week per person online. That scale of difference is very large. And unbranded unpredictable environments make advertisers suspect unless pricing is very low. Branded sites of scale (CNN, Turner Sports — includes NBA and Nascar) are up there.

