Facebook is now generating 8 billion video views per day

Video has been a big push for Facebook lately, and it seems to be paying off.

During its third quarter earnings call Wednesday night, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the platform is generating 8 billion video views per day. A view, to Facebook, counts as someone tuning into a video for at least three seconds.

According to a Bloomberg alert, only 500 million people watch videos on Facebook’s platform each day. If that’s true, that would mean people are watching a bunch of videos per day, and that those videos are likely autoplaying a ton.

Interest in video plays is high social platforms like Facebook because advertisers pay tremendously more money for video ads (like on television) than they do for banner ads (like you see in the rails of content websites).

Some additional stats from the earnings call:

Facebook now has more than one billion people are accessing Facebook on Android devices.

Zuckerberg says 50 million people use “Facebook Light,” the low-bandwidth version of the platform for people with less powerful cell phones.

More than 80 million photos are shared on Instagram every day.

More than 9.5 billion photos are sent on Facebook Messenger every month.

925 million people use Facebook Groups.

