Huge market caps don’t always last.

Thanks to Goldman’s $450 million investment at a $50 billion valuation, Facebook is now 20X larger than AOL.To think how easily AOL could have turned instant messenger into a proto-Facebook. Oh well.



But then again, AOL once bought Time Warner for $160 billion to form a $350 billion company.

So, yeah, these kinds of things don’t always last.

