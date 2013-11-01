Facebook Is More Popular For Native Advertising Than Twitter

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



According to a new report from Hexagram is the third most-popular channel for native advertising, following blog posts and articles.still lags as a native ad platform.

In a survey of 1,000 publishers, brands, and agencies:

• 62% of publishers currently offer native advertising, followed by 41% of brands and 34% of agencies.

• 66% of brands say they create their own content for native ads.

• The most popular forms of native advertising are blog posts (65%), articles (63%), and Facebook (56%); however, brands are most likely to use Facebook.

In Other News …

TechCrunch points out that Twitter‘s recent product announcements seem to focus on two strategies: becoming more mainstream and appealing to advertisers. (TechCrunch)

Oracle, Red Hat, Google, and other tech companies have dispatched some of their best and brightest employees to help save the Healthcare.gov website. (CNBC)

Facebook is experimenting with new software that tracks and collects data about users’ cursor movements on the site. Collecting such data could be valuable to advertisers. (Wall Street)

Nobel Prize-winning Economist Robert Shiller joined Twitter.

The Russian press is reporting that NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden will begin working for VKontakte, the largest social network in Russia. (Business Insider)

