Facebook's Audience Is More Global Than Yahoo's

Over 85% of Facebook’s monthly active users (MAUs) live outside the U.S.

During the TechCrunch Disrupt conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook now has 1.15 billion MAUs worldwide. Putting that number together with recent comScore data on the number of U.S.-based Facebook users, we can say that approximately one-seventh of Facebook’s users are logging in from the United States.

That’s a far cry from the days when Facebook was a network solely for American students.

Yahoo serves as a useful comparison. One-quarter of Yahoo’s users are located in the U.S. At the same conference, CEO Marissa Mayer said Yahoo now has 800 million MAUs worldwide (an increase of 20% since she took over in July 2012), and that doesn’t include its newly acquired social media platform Tumblr, which had 300 million MAUs in May 2013.

Despite this growth, Yahoo’s ad business is dwarfed by Google’s and it’s also surpassed by the ad revenues at AOL, and Facebook.

Facebook’s global character makes it a prime platform for multi-national brand advertisers. Large brands, such as Coca-Cola, already enjoy incredibly massive followings on their Facebook pages, and paid media buys are a natural step in order to leverage that audience more effectively. This global growth is happening hand-in-hand with Facebook’s mobile growth, and both are signals that the platform isn’t yet close to its peak.

