Facebook Is Making The World's 'Best personalised Newspaper'

Facebook is making a major News Feed announcement today.The changes will be the biggest in News Feed’s 7-year history. They’ll make News Feed easier to sort through and more personalised.



But one of the points Zuckerberg has been hammering home today seems to be a swipe at Flipboard, a social iPad news reader.

Zuckerberg told the crowd:

“We want to give everyone in the world the best personalised newspaper in the world.”

“Best personalised Newspaper.” = key phrase of Zuck’s this morning. — Mike Isaac (@MikeIsaac) March 7, 2013

