Why Facebook still matters to presidential candidates

We’re still months away from the US presidential election, but presidential candidates may want to spend more time on Facebook going forward — especially if they want to connect with millennials and Generation X voters.

According to a survey by Pew Research Center, charted for us by BI Intelligence, Facebook is the main source of political news among the millennials (age between 18 to 33) and Generation X (age between 34 to 49). An overwhelming 61% of millennials said they rely on Facebook for political news, showing how Facebook could potentially play a major role in swaying young voters in particular.

It’s also worth noting how Baby Boomers still heavily rely on local TV and traditional outlets like NBC News and Fox News. Facebook only accounted for 39% of the votes among Baby Boomers.

