THE NEW DEMOGRAPHICS OF SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook is losing its grip on teens as visual social networks gain popularity

There are some fissures beginning to show in Facebook’s remarkably strong hold on nearly every demographic.

Teens, for instance, still use Facebook a great deal, but they no longer see it as the most prestigious or important social network: The rise in teens listing Instagram as their “most important” social network, and the decline of Facebook in this category, has been one of the most pronounced demographic trends in social media.

In late 2012, 42% of teens listed Facebook as the “most important,” according to Piper Jaffray. By early 2015 only 14% did so. That’s a 28-point drop.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we unpack data from over a dozen sources to understand how social media demographics and preferences are still shifting.

Here are a few of the key takeaways from the BI Intelligence report:

In full, the report:

